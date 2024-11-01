Rupee sheds 6 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.79. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.40 and Rs278.90 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 96 paisas to close at Rs301.68 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of 31 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.02 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs361.33.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs 73.97 respectively.