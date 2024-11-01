Sailkot Police warn owners of smoke-emitting vehicles, factories

SIALKOT - In view of the smog, the Sialkot Police have warned the owners of smoke-emitting vehicles and factories to take steps to prevent air pollution. According to a police spokesperson, the Sialkot Police have issued instructions and said that the citizens should get their smoke emitting vehicles repaired in time and the factory owners should install devices to prevent air pollution in their factories. It should be noted that in these days, like every year in Punjab, children and adults are suffering from respiratory and other diseases due to smog, so prevention of smog is very important.

1,774 shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Oct

The district administration imposed Rs9,834,500 fine on 1,774 shopkeepers accused of profiteering and hoarding during the last month. It was disclosed in a meeting held to review the price controlling campaign under the chair Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain on Thursday. While addressing, the DC said that GPS based app was being used to monitor the performance of price magistrates in the district. He directed the price magistrates to ensure display of price list at a prominent place in all the shops. The DC said that they should regularly check the grocery and general stores as well as tandoors, bakeries and chicken shops in their limits and ensure the supply of food items to the public at fixed rates. He said that consumers should immediately file complaints on Punjab price apps about hoarders and illegal profiteers so that immediate and indiscriminate action would be taken. He said that consumers should check the price list and insist on purchasing food items at fixed prices.