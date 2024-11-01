Friday, November 01, 2024
SALU introduces online certificate issuance system

NEWS WIRE
November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) has taken a significant leap forward in digitalization with the launch of its Online Certificate Issuance System (OCIS). According to SALU Spokesperson, Dr Sahib Oad, the innovative platform enables graduating students from affiliated colleges to obtain their certificates conveniently through TCS. Building on the success of the financial automation system, Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk’s latest initiative streamlines the certificate issuance process, he said. Students who completed studies in 2012 or later from affiliated colleges, having fulfilled all requirements, can benefit from OCIS, said a release. To obtain certificates, students can visit   https://exam.salu.edu.pk, fill in required fields, including postal address and mobile number and pay fees through HBL Connect, Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, or 1 Bill.

