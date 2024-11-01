Saudi Arabia invites Pakistan Women’s Football team for friendly match in Qatar

The has invited Pakistan's women’s football team for a friendly match set to take place in Qatar during the upcoming FIFA international window.

The match, scheduled between November 25 and December 7, is part of efforts to strengthen women’s football in the region. Saudi Arabia has proposed covering all associated expenses, including travel and accommodation for the Pakistani team, as arrangements are finalized.

Ranked 158th and 174th in FIFA’s women’s rankings, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are also expected to hold a joint training camp in Qatar before the game.