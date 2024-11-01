SCCI, SIDB to set up carpet washing facility

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Small Industrial Development Board (SIDB) have agreed to establish a Carpet Washing and Finishing Facility (CWFF) at the Small Industrial Estate on Kohat Road, Peshawar.

The decision was reached in a meeting attended by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan and SIDB Managing Director Habibullah Arif, held at the estate on Thursday. SCCI Vice President Jalil Jan, patron-in-chief of the Small Industrialists’ Association Kohat Road Engr. Maqsood Anwar, SIE Association President Wahid Arif, and carpet exporter Khalid Sultan Khawaja were present, along with SIDB Deputy Managing Directors Zulfiqar Ali and Nauman Fayyaz.

Before the meeting, the delegation and SIDB officials toured the estate to identify a suitable location. The CWFF is planned to be established at the Pak Holland Metal Project site, designed as a Common Facilities Center (CFC) for carpet exporters to wash and finish raw carpets.

SCCI will submit a formal proposal, which SIDB’s Board of Directors will review in its next meeting. SIDB also expressed interest in setting up a similar CFC for the SCCI’s honey cluster in Pashtoon Garhi, near Pabbi. Nauman Fayaz from SIDB and Sohail Anjum from SCCI were designated to coordinate the project.