Shaza Fatima, Tessori distribute ration bags among deserving people

KARACHI - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima along with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributed ration bags among the deserving families at Governor House. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State said that the distribution of ration bags among the beneficiaries under the Governor’s initiative was a commendable step. She said that with this initiative, the needy people are supporting their children. Shaza Fatima said she was happy to distribute ration bags among needy families. Governor Sindh said that for the last two years, ration is being distributed to thousands of deserving people every day.