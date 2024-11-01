Friday, November 01, 2024
Six T20I players to undergo camp in Karachi

Staff Reporter
November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Six members of the Pakistan T20I squad for Australia series will undergo a camp at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 2 to 6 November. The three-match T20I series between hosts Australia and Pakistan will take place from 14 to 18 November. Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousaf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usman Khan will take part in the camp and will assemble later on Friday evening.

 Coach Saeed Bin Nasir will head the five-day camp where the players are scheduled to take part in training sessions.

At the conclusion of the camp, the players will disperse to their cities before departing to Australia on 10 November.

