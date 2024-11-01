Son of Sindh CM’s private secretary booked for threatening police officers

HYDERABAD - Arsalan Bajari, the son of Sindh Chief Minister’s Private Secretary, Saleem Bajari, has been booked in a case related to allegedly humiliating and abusing police officers after being stopped for snap-checking in Hyderabad. It reported in media a case has been registered against Arsalan Bajari at Qasimabad police station for allegedly threatening and mistreating police officers, confirmed a police spokesperson. SSP Hyderabad, Dr. Farrukh Lanjar, stated that Arsalan Bajari threatened police personnel, and appropriate legal action will be taken. He emphasized that any disrespect towards police officers will not be tolerated.

The police signaled the young man to stop his vehicle during routine checking in Hyderabad. The young man, who claimed to be Saleem Bajari’s son, became

hostile when he was told to stop.

The young man hurled abuses and insults at the police officers, saying, “I’ll gouge out your eyes” and “You’re my servant.” “I’m an ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspectors), show some respect when talking to me,” the police officer told the young man.

When asked to provide identification, the young man refused, stating, “You don’t need to know my name.” “People like you cannot stop us. I ride around with four Assistant Sub-Inspectors in my car,” the young man said.