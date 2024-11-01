Soon a PPP worker will be Pakistan PM, Punjab CM: Murtaza

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza has stated that the time will soon come when Punjab’s Chief Minister and Pakistan’s Prime Minister will be a PPP worker. He was addressing the “Celebration of Parliamentary Supremacy” at Charing Cross, Mall Road, organized by PPP in celebration of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which was passed with a two-thirds majority. He said, “We are people who establish institutions, but what happened to us today by taking down our banners is unacceptable. We desire the supremacy of the constitution and law and will continue to struggle for democracy.” On this occasion, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Faisal Mir, Chaudhry Aslam Gul, Haji Aziz Rehman Chan, AmjadJutt, Asif Nagra, Chaudhry AtifRafiq, Zahid Zulfiqar, Edwin Sahotra, and hundreds of party workers and supporters were present, chanting slogans like “Long live Benazir,” “Long live Bhutto,” “Long live Bilawal,” and “Long live Asif Zardari.”

General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza expressed gratitude to the party workers of Lahore, saying, “Thank you, Lahore; I am grateful to the PPP supporters here. Today, everyone has gathered on one stage, setting aside differences. Today’s celebration is a success of the parliament, and Bilawal Bhutto has proven himself to be a prominent political figure. The success of this constitutional amendment is celebrated with enthusiasm.”

He condemned the attack on former Chief Justice Ghazi Faez Isa in London, stating it was an attack on the judiciary. PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema said, “Today is a day of celebration for the success of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The Charter of Democracy has been realized with great courage, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demonstrated his capability to be Prime Minister through this achievement.” He urged the crowd to chant “Prime Minister Bilawal” so loudly that it reaches 8-Club Road.

Chaudhry Aslam Gul and Usman Malik addressed the gathering, stating that the judicial reforms resulting from the 26th Constitutional Amendment would allow democracy and parliament to flourish, providing relief to the people. Faisal Mir appealed to Maryam Nawaz to show some respect for democratic values, mentioning that former dictator General Zia-ul-Haq would remove PPP flags if he saw them, and this should not be an issue for her. He also noted that Maryam Nawaz tried to block President Asif Ali Zardari’s birthday celebration and the PSF convention.

JahaanAraWattoo, in her address, criticized the judiciary, claiming that they illegally sentenced Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to death. The PSF Punjab Secretary of Information, Sibte Hassan, also spoke at the event. The celebration concluded with PPP workers displaying fireworks at Charing Cross and dancing to the beat of drums.