Friday, November 01, 2024
Spain removes Israel from international defense, security fair

Anadolu
4:19 PM | November 01, 2024
Spain on Thursday barred Israeli companies from participating in the 2025 International Defense and Security Exhibition (FEINDEF) in Madrid.

Defense Secretary Amparo Valcarce said in a statement that Israel and its companies are excluded from the FEINDEF, citing Spain's commitment to peace in Palestine and Lebanon and adherence to international humanitarian law.

The decision to exclude Tel Aviv is reportedly due to Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, as well as an incident where international delegates, including Spanish people, were attacked by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

The delegation included former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau and European Parliament member Jaume Asens, who were accompanying Palestinians harvesting olives when Israeli forces used tear gas.

FEINDEF, one of the world's top 10 defense fairs, is expected to host over 400 companies and will take place in Madrid from May 12 to 14.

