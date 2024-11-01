Squash coach Muhammad Farhan’s trainees shine at international stage

LAHORE - The exceptional international performances of squash coach Muhammad Farhan’s trainees highlight his impactful coaching abilities and demonstrate his knack for nurturing emerging talent to make a name globally. Among his top trainees are Muhammad Asim Khan and Muhammad Ashab Irfan, who not only continue to earn accolades for Pakistan internationally but also honor their coach Muhammad Farhan. Recently, Muhammad Asim Khan delivered an outstanding performance, claiming the title at a tournament held in the United States. He credited his success to his coach Muhammad Farhan, saying, “This victory is all thanks to my coach, who provided me with world-class training, refined my skills, and shaped me into an international professional player. Today, I proudly represent my country and my coach on the global stage.” Echoing similar sentiments, Muhammad Ashab Irfan expressed gratitude for his coach’s role in his achievements in Pakistan and international squash. “Everything I have accomplished in Pakistan and international squash is because of coach Muhammad Farhan. I extend my gratitude to him and I am confident that wherever he goes, he will continue to train players to reach international standards and play a crucial role in shaping future champions.”