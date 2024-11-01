Summit calls for genomic reference system

Peshawar - In a call for a comprehensive national strategy, scientists at a recent summit emphasized the need to establish a genomic reference to combat genetic disorders, aiming to improve health and social wellbeing in Pakistan.

This initiative was the central theme at the “Genomics Pre-summit,” organized by the Centre for Omic Sciences at Islamia College Peshawar in collaboration with Global Marketing Services, channel partners of Illumina Inc. Technologies. The event, held the other day, saw over 100 participants, including researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic experts, united under the theme “Applications of Genomics in Biomedical Research.”

Director of the Centre for Omic Sciences, Dr. Musharraf Jelani showcased success stories spanning ten years, highlighting how Illumina’s technology has advanced research into rare genetic diseases and personalized medicine. Dr. Muhammad Ammar spoke on Illumina products available in Pakistan, detailing their impact on diagnostics and research within the country.

Thalassemia, a prevalent genetic disorder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was addressed by Head of Pathology at Hayatabad Medical Complex, Prof. Dr. Khalid Khan, who underlined the pressing need for enhanced diagnostic and treatment resources. Adding to this, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Masood Khan from PIMS Hospital shared insights on thalassemia management, focusing on personalized medicine’s potential for patient-specific treatments.

The importance of pharmacogenomics was illustrated by Prof. Dr. Sami Siraj from Khyber Medical University, who explained its relevance to cardiovascular care. Meanwhile, Dr. Ali Talha Khalil from Lady Reading Hospital discussed advancements in precision cancer genomics, outlining novel diagnostic and treatment approaches.

Genomic applications were further explored by Prof. Dr. Asif Ullah from Abdul Wali Khan University, who shared insights on bacterial genomics and population genetics. Dr. Fazal Wahab from Pak-Austria Fachhochschule presented his work on the genetics of infertility, while Dr. Muhammad Ilyas introduced the NeurOmics project, a venture into neuroscience genomics.

Closing the summit, Dr. Qasim Mansoor Jalali highlighted the success of this gathering, emphasizing the value of uniting academic researchers, diagnostics specialists, and clinicians to tackle major health challenges collaboratively. The summit underscored an urgent need for a genomic reference system in Pakistan, which would enable better prevention and treatment of genetic disorders, contributing to a healthier society.