Two brothers gunned down over water dispute in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Two persons were gunned down over watering issue, in the limits of Kurr police station on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, Khadim Hussain and his brother Ashiq Hussain sons of Jahangir were watering their lands in Chak No 593-GB, when Siddi Ahmad alongwith his accomplices opened indiscriminate fire on them. Both the brothers received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police have moved the bodies to a mortuary for autopsy after collecting forensic evidence from the site. The CPO has taken notice of the incident and constituted a committee headed by SDPO to probe the incident.

Alleged robber killed in encounter

A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police, in the limits of Sahianwala police on Thursday.

Police said that a police team was on patrolling near Chak No 18-JB when they signalled four suspects on a motorcycle. The suspects opened fire at police team which was retaliated. As a result of which an accused identified as Qamar son of Mansha resident of Chak No 19-GB received bullet injuries and died on the spot while his three accomplices managed to escape. The killed outlaw was wanted by police in seven cases of heinous crime.