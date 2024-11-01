Friday, November 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two brothers gunned down over water dispute in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Two persons were gunned down over watering issue, in the limits of Kurr police station on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, Khadim Hussain and his brother Ashiq Hussain sons of Jahangir were watering their lands in Chak No 593-GB, when Siddi Ahmad alongwith his accomplices opened indiscriminate fire on them. Both the brothers received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police have moved the bodies to a mortuary for autopsy after collecting forensic evidence from the site. The CPO has taken notice of the incident and constituted a committee headed by SDPO to probe the incident.

Alleged robber killed in encounter

A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police, in the limits of Sahianwala police on Thursday.

Police said that a police team was on patrolling near Chak No 18-JB when they signalled four suspects on a motorcycle. The suspects opened fire at police team which was retaliated. As a result of which an accused identified as Qamar son of Mansha resident of Chak No 19-GB received bullet injuries and died on the spot while his three accomplices managed to escape. The killed outlaw was wanted by police in seven cases of heinous crime.

PIA privatisation hits a major turbulence

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1730435185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024