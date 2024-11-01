Women’s role in STEAM spotlighted at KMU seminar

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, in collaboration with Dosti Welfare Organization and the Pakistan chapter of the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), organized a seminar titled “The Role of Women in Science.” The event, themed “She Leads in STEAM, Women and Science,” explored contributions, challenges, and opportunities for women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

Speakers highlighted the remarkable achievements of women in medicine, technology, and engineering, emphasizing their essential role in the nation’s progress. Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean of Basic Medical Sciences at KMU, served as the chief guest, discussing women’s pivotal roles in science and technology. She noted that with 60% of KMU’s student body being female, the university actively supports women’s education and contributions to STEAM fields.

Mizan Ur Rehman, CEO of P21 STEM, spoke on the evolution of STEM education since the 1970s, stressing the importance of aligning education systems with the P21 STEM model to equip students for global challenges, especially in healthcare. A panel discussion followed, featuring social activist Masarrat Misbah, environmental specialist Prof Dr Saima Hashim, ORIC Director Prof Dr Sofia Kabir, and others who commended the contributions of women in various sectors.

In her closing remarks, Prof Dr Saima Saleem, Secretary of the OWSD Pakistan National Chapter, affirmed that Pakistan offers equal opportunities for women in national development. The seminar concluded with Dr Hafsa, Head of the KMU Department of Forensic Sciences and Toxicology, expressing gratitude to panellists, speakers, and attendees.