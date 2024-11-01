Friday, November 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Workshop to boost productivity in surgical instruments industry concludes

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad  -  National Productivity Organization (NPO) Pakistan in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan yesterday announced the successful completion of a project focused on the development of APO’s demonstration units aimed at enhancing workplace environment management through lean manufacturing practices in Pakistan’s surgical instruments industry.

The workshop, held on 31st October 2024 at Sialkot, brought together industry stakeholders, experts, and practitioners to share insights and strategies for implementing lean manufacturing techniques that prioritize workplace environment management. Participants had the opportunity to learn about the latest methodologies, best practices, and tools to improve efficiency and sustainability within their operations.

Zeeshan Tariq, Chaiman SIMAP, while speaking on the occasion said enhancing workplace environment management through lean manufacturing is crucial for the growth and sustainability of the surgical instruments industry in Pakistan” he said “This workshop has equipped participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to drive positive change within their organizations.”

Israeli army issues evacuation orders to residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs

APO Experts from Japan and 5 surgical demo companies under SIMAP while sharing experiences and case studies demonstrating the successful implementation of lean practices in workplace environment management expressed their satisfaction to report that they have made significant strides. Over the course of this project these companies successfully demonstrated enhanced workplace efficiency by applying lean methodologies, streamlining their processes, resulting in increased productivity across various operations. Implementing practices that have led to a remarkable decrease in both material and time wastage, significantly lowering operational costs, fostering a safer and more engaging workplace, contributing to employee morale and satisfaction.

These achievements are not merely numbers; they represent the dedication and hard work of everyone involved workers, management, and esteemed partners.

The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to boost productivity and competitiveness in the surgical instruments sector, ensuring that businesses can meet both domestic and international demands effectively.

Case centered on Elon Musk’s $1M voter giveaway moved to federal court

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1730435185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024