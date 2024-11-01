Friday, November 01, 2024
World should recognise Donald Trump’s peace policies, says Mian Mateen

Staff Reporter
November 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen has welcomed Donald Trump’s statement that he wants Israel war over by time he would enter the office of President after winning upcoming US elections. In a press statement issued on Thursday, he urged Pakistani Americans to vote for Donald Trump in the forthcoming elections.  He also asked the Muslim countries to support Donald Trump.  He said that a large number of Pakistan Americans are in favour of Donald Trump because of his accurate and peace loving policies.

Mian Mateen hoped that Trump will make efforts to halt Ukraine war. He also said that genocide in Gaza and Lebanon must stop now.  He asked Pakistani Americans to support financially and participate in Trump’s elections campaign.

