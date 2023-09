PESHAWAR - District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Nisar Ahmed here Saturday said that two suicide bombers, who came on a motorcycle to attack at Doaba Police Station carried 12 to 15 kilograms of explosives. Talking to media persons here, the DPO said one suicide bomber was killed due to the firing of police and their motorcycle was blown up outside of the gate of the police station. The prompt action of police caused minimum human losses, he said.