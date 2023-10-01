Acute dearth of library resources

Libraries play a pivotal role in the growth of society. The growth of society depends on reviving the reading culture, preparing students for future contributions, and enhancing their skills. All these requirements are fulfilled by libraries. J.K. Rowling says, “When in doubt, go to the library.” This means that libraries also provide resources and materials for resolving doubts and finding answers to the questions that drift around in our minds.
Libraries have played a crucial role in intellectual and cultural growth in cities worldwide. Two of the most prominent ones are the Library of Alexandria and the University of Oxford’s Bodleian Library. The latter is not only famous for the variety of books it houses but has also contributed to Oxford’s intellectual and cultural growth.
Despite their importance, apart from Hyderabad, Karachi, and Larkana districts, most small towns in Sindh lack access to public libraries. Some cities have library buildings, but there are insufficient repositories of books and research journals, and no internet access is found on library premises.
Jhuddo is one of them, even though it is not from the rural regions of Sindh. Jhuddo, a town comprising a population of 4.5 lakh, is also consistently deprived of the facility of a library. Its students are not provided with a facilitated environment, even though they require this for research and other purposes. It is a result of the city’s administration’s negligence. Jhuddo’s governing bodies are requested to pay heed to this issue as soon as possible.
ZAKAULLAH KHASKHELI,
Sindh.