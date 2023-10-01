Sunday, October 01, 2023
Agricultural, other chemicals import reduces by 15.48pc 
APP
October 01, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Agri­culture and other chemi­cals group imports into the country during the first two months of the current finan­cial year reduced by 15.48 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-August 2023, agricultural chemicals cost­ing $1.439 billion were im­ported as against the imports of $1.702 billion in the same period of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bu­reau of Statistics. In the last two months, fertilizer imports decreased by 11.65 per cent as 38,600 metric tons of fertiliz­ers valued at $20.867 million were imported as compared to the imports of 29,978 met­ric tons worth $23.620 mil­lion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the imports of insecticides reduced by 27.03 per cent as 6,620 metric tons of insecticides valued at $33.099 million were import­ed as compared to the imports of 7,192 metric tons costing $45.358 million in the same period last year. During the period under review, the coun­try spent $431.570 million on the imports of over 350,807 metric tons of plastic materi­als as compared to the imports of 269,972 metric tons valuing $452.966 million in the same period of last year. In first two months of the current finan­cial year, 4,807 metric tons of medicinal products worth $177.154 million were import­ed as compared the imports of 5,001 metric tons valued at 203.269 million of the same period last year. During the pe­riod under review, the imports of medicinal products reduced by 12.85 per cent as compared to the imports of the first two months of last year, it added.

