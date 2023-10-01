All 735 police stations in Punjab to be upgraded, says IGP

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar has officially launched the Friends of Police and Volunteers in Police initiatives with the aim to enhance interaction with the youth and strengthen relations with the citizens as well. Inaugural ceremony of Friends of Police/Volunteers in Police programs held at Alhamra Hall organised by Lahore Police in which students of various educational institutions, Teachers, civil society representatives, eminent anchor persons and columnists participated. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presented badges of Friends of Police and Volunteers in Police to the students and citizens. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while talking about the objectives of Friends of Police and Volunteers of Police program said that Punjab Police is rapidly moving towards Citizen Centric Police and Friends of Police and Volunteers in Police are latest initiatives that will prove important milestones towards community policing. IG Punjab said that under these programs, young students are being made ambassadors of Punjab Police, which will strengthen the relationship between the police and the youth. IG Punjab said that Friends of Police and Volunteers in Police will be given study tours and visits to Special Initiative Police Stations, Khidmat centers, Tahaffuz Marakaz and Meesaq centers, wher they will understand police working, public service delivery and the challenges faced by the police in the society, after examining the office working these students will play their role as police ambassadors in society. In his address, IG Punjab said that all 735 police stations of Punjab are being upgraded to Special Initiative Police Stations, in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan, Punjab Police is building modern safe city projects with its own resources. These projects will speed up the process of changing the traditional police station culture and policing & will improve service delivery services will be provided to citizens in an optimal environment using modern technology. These projects will speed up the process of changing the traditional police station culture and provide citizens with the best environment for policing & service delivery through the use of modern technology.