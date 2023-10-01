All 735 police stations in Punjab to be upgraded, says IGP

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General of Po­lice Usman Anwar has officially launched the Friends of Police and Volunteers in Police initia­tives with the aim to enhance interaction with the youth and strengthen relations with the citizens as well. Inaugural cer­emony of Friends of Police/Vol­unteers in Police programs held at Alhamra Hall organised by La­hore Police in which students of various educational institutions, Teachers, civil society represen­tatives, eminent anchor persons and columnists participated. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presented badges of Friends of Police and Volunteers in Police to the students and citizens. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while talking about the objectives of Friends of Police and Volun­teers of Police program said that Punjab Police is rapidly moving towards Citizen Centric Police and Friends of Police and Volun­teers in Police are latest initia­tives that will prove important milestones towards community policing. IG Punjab said that un­der these programs, young stu­dents are being made ambassa­dors of Punjab Police, which will strengthen the relationship be­tween the police and the youth. IG Punjab said that Friends of Police and Volunteers in Police will be given study tours and visits to Special Initiative Po­lice Stations, Khidmat centers, Tahaffuz Marakaz and Meesaq centers, wher they will under­stand police working, public ser­vice delivery and the challenges faced by the police in the society, after examining the office work­ing these students will play their role as police ambassadors in society. In his address, IG Punjab said that all 735 police stations of Punjab are being upgraded to Special Initiative Police Stations, in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gu­jranwala and Multan, Punjab Po­lice is building modern safe city projects with its own resources. These projects will speed up the process of changing the tradi­tional police station culture and policing & will improve service delivery services will be provid­ed to citizens in an optimal envi­ronment using modern technol­ogy. These projects will speed up the process of changing the traditional police station culture and provide citizens with the best environment for policing & service delivery through the use of modern technology.