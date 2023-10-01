Ammad, Asad, Khurram score tons, Zahid takes a five-fer in QeAT

LAHORE - Karachi Whites’ Ammad Alam, Asad Shafiq and Khurram Manzoor scored centuries against Lahore Whites on third day of the fourth round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Multan’s Zahid Mahmood bagged five wickets to dismiss FATA for 348 and also enforced a follow-on. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi are just 13 runs short of the 203-run target set by Faisalabad at Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi. This will be Rawalpindi’s first win of the tournament.
Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 135-5 in 47.2 overs, Faisalabad were dismissed for 234 in 74.4 overs. Abubakar Khan played well and scored 67 off 160 balls, hitting nine fours. For Rawalpindi, M Faizan bagged 4-84 and ended up with match figures of 9-119 in 34 overs. Chasing 203 to win, Rawalpindi opening pair of Abdul Faseeh and Zeeshan Malik (26) provided a solid 61-run start to the innings. After the departure of Zeeshan, Hasan Raza (22) joined Abdul and the pair knitted 42 runs for the second wicket.
At stumps, Rawalpindi were 190-2 in 48 overs. Abdul returned undefeated on 99 off 148 balls, smashing 15 fours, while Ashfaq Ahmed remained not out on 40 off 46 balls, which included seven fours. The pair added an unbroken 87 runs for the third wicket. A five-wicket haul by Zahid Mahmood helped Multan enforce a follow-on against FATA, who were dismissed for 348 in 90.2 overs in reply to Multan’s first innings score of 529-5 declared in 111.4 overs. Zahid took 5-135 in 28 over