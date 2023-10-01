Ammad, Asad, Khurram score tons, Zahid takes a five-fer in QeAT

LAHORE - Karachi Whites’ Ammad Alam, Asad Shafiq and Khurram Manzoor scored centuries against Lahore Whites on third day of the fourth round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Multan’s Zahid Mahmood bagged five wickets to dismiss FATA for 348 and also enforced a follow-on. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi are just 13 runs short of the 203-run target set by Faisalabad at Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi. This will be Rawalpin­di’s first win of the tournament.

Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 135-5 in 47.2 overs, Faisalabad were dismissed for 234 in 74.4 overs. Abubakar Khan played well and scored 67 off 160 balls, hitting nine fours. For Rawalpindi, M Faizan bagged 4-84 and ended up with match figures of 9-119 in 34 overs. Chasing 203 to win, Rawalpindi opening pair of Abdul Faseeh and Zeeshan Malik (26) provid­ed a solid 61-run start to the innings. After the departure of Zeeshan, Hasan Raza (22) joined Abdul and the pair knitted 42 runs for the second wicket.

At stumps, Rawalpindi were 190-2 in 48 overs. Abdul returned undefeat­ed on 99 off 148 balls, smashing 15 fours, while Ashfaq Ahmed remained not out on 40 off 46 balls, which in­cluded seven fours. The pair added an unbroken 87 runs for the third wicket. A five-wicket haul by Zahid Mahmood helped Multan enforce a follow-on against FATA, who were dismissed for 348 in 90.2 overs in re­ply to Multan’s first innings score of 529-5 declared in 111.4 overs. Zahid took 5-135 in 28 over