Sunday, October 01, 2023
Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana district from Monday

APP
October 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA - All-out arrangements have been finalized for the National immuniza­tion Campaign of Polio in which more than 306850 children of the Larkana dis­trict upto five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the seven-day National po­lio campaign starting from October 2 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio. This was disclosed by the District Health Of­ficer (DHO) Larkana Dis­trict Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah here on Sat­urday evening. He said the children upto five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the three days cam­paign. He said 890 mobile teams have been consti­tuted which would visit all the areas including the re­mote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task. He further said that three (5) Roaming polio teams have also been con­stituted in Larkana city to cover children during four days campaign.

