Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana district from Monday

LARKANA - All-out arrangements have been finalized for the National immunization Campaign of Polio in which more than 306850 children of the Larkana district upto five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the seven-day National polio campaign starting from October 2 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio. This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah here on Saturday evening. He said the children upto five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the three days campaign. He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task. He further said that three (5) Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during four days campaign.