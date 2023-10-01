Sunday, October 01, 2023
Army Chief wins people’s hearts by visiting Balochistan, says Achakzai

Army Chief wins people's hearts by visiting Balochistan, says Achakzai
October 01, 2023
QUETTA   -   Caretaker In­formation Minister Balochistan, Jan Achakzai on Saturday said that the Pakistan Army Chief has won the hearts of the people of Balochistan by visiting the province. He said that the Army Chief shared the grief of the be­reaved families of martyrs after the Mustang tragedy, and the people of Balochistan thanked him in this regard. He said that the Army Chief’s stance against terrorism was very clear and the war against terrorists would continue on all fronts and would not rest until peace was estab­lished. He said the people of Balochistan in full support of the Army Chief and the Care­taker Government and would fully cooperate with the security forces and make Balochistan a peaceful province by rooting out terrorism.

