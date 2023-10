Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has said the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and strategic matters have boosted Pakistan’s eternal friendship with China.

He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of ‘China’s National Day.

He said China’s economic success is an example for developing countries, and the ongoing and proposed projects under CPEC in Balochistan will be brought to completion.