Sunday, October 01, 2023
CTD releases second list of 30 most wanted terrorists

Agencies
October 01, 2023
PESHAWAR  -   Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday released the second list including names and pictures of the 30 most wanted terrorists belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to CTD, these terrorists belonged to different districts of KP including Bannu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan and were wanted by police in various cases of heinous nature. The head money of terrorist Habibullah belonging to Lakki Marwat has been fixed at Rs 5 million and terrorist commander Molvi Naimatullah of Bannu’s head money was fixed at Rs 4 million. The CTD said the names and identities of the informers would be kept secret.

