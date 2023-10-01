Death of countless birds goes unnoticed owing to lack of food, water on rooftops  

ISLAMABAD - In bustling metropolitan settings, where the commotion of daily life seems never-ending, a quiet tragedy often goes unnoticed — the death of countless birds’ lives owing to a lack of food and water on rooftops.

While the concrete jungles of cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad continue to grow, natural bird habitats are shrinking necessitating residents to step in and bridge the gap between urbanization and wildlife conservation. The increasing urbanization of Pakistan has resulted in the development of high-rise buildings and apartment complexes. While these developments offer people shelter and convenience, but they also pose a severe threat to the bird population. Birds, particularly sparrows, pigeons, and mynas, have long used roofs as safe havens for nesting and feeding.

However, as green places diminish and concrete constructions advance, these birds are left with little options for survival.

Rooftops, with their wide expanses and easy access to sunshine, are critical in providing birds with a replica of their natural habitat.

Unfortunately, most people are unaware of the importance of their rooftops in sustaining a healthy urban ecosystem. Failure to provide food and water for birds on rooftops can have serious effects.

Water scarcity is a significant concern in many parts of Pakistan, and this scarcity extends to the avian population. Birds rely on readily available water sources for drinking and bathing, and rooftops can provide a haven in this sense.

Residents may guarantee that birds have a place to quench their thirst by placing shallow containers filled with clean water on their rooftops, especially during the hot summer months. Similarly, putting tiny containers of grains or bird feed on rooftops can save lives. Birds require a regular source of food to sustain their chicks, especially during mating seasons. Rooftops might be the ideal location for inhabitants to feed their feathery friends.

Fortunately, some Pakistani individuals and organizations are making an effort to address this issue. Rooftop bird feeding and watering programs, for example, are gaining support in the community. These initiatives not only help to restore the bird population but also instill in inhabitants a sense of duty and environmental awareness.

Another alarming need of the time is that we should also raise our children by inculcating in them the habit of giving food and water to this beautiful creature of Allah the Almighty.