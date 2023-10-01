Domestic dispute claims 3 lives

MARDAN - A youth shot dead his mother and two sisters over a domestic dispute at TMA colony in the limits of the City police station, police sources said.

Sources added that Jawad, son of Abdur Rahim, allegedly started firing and killing his mother and two sisters over a domestic issue. The accused fled after committing the crime. The dead bodies were shifted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Mardan. Local police have registered a case under the relevant section of the law and started further investigation into the brutal murder case.