Domestic dispute claims 3 lives

Our Staff Reporter
October 01, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN   -   A youth shot dead his mother and two sisters over a domestic dispute at TMA colony in the limits of the City police station, police sources said.

Sources added that Jawad, son of Abdur Rahim, allegedly started firing and killing his mother and two sisters over a domestic issue. The accused fled after committing the crime. The dead bodies were shifted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Mardan. Local police have registered a case under the relevant section of the law and started further investigation into the brutal murder case.

Our Staff Reporter

