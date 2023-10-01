Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of country

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain, wind and thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad eighteen, Quetta elven, Gilgit ten and Murree thirteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula, while dry weather in Jammu, Leh and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh four, Baramula and Anantnag ten degree centigrade.