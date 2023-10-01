Economic recovery, eradication of terrorism Nawaz’s agenda: Shehbaz

LAHORE - A consultative meeting under the chairmanship of Shehbaz Sharif, the President of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) was held to discuss preparations made so far for the reception and arrangements regarding the arrival of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on October 21. According to the PML-N, the party leaders briefed the party president about the preparations made till now. Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the enthusiasm of party leaders, representatives, and workers. He said economic recovery, relief for the public, and eradication of terrorism are Nawaz Sharif’s primary agenda. Also Shehbaz Sharif said that revitalising the economy, national unity, and ending terrorism are the top priorities. “Our focus, abilities, and actions were and will always be towards delivering the people from their problems, affirmed Shehbaz Sharif He said that Nawaz Sharif’s real agenda is to alleviate the people from suffering and provide relief. He stated that empowering youth, providing them a bright future for Pakistan by educating and skilling them is the goal. Shehbaz Sharif applauded Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other representatives, urging them to make the party active and dynamic and acknowledged the actions taken so far. Shehbaz Sharif directed party leaders to enhance coordination with all organisations for effectiveness.