Eid Milad-un-Nabi celeberated with religious zeal 

HYDERABAD - The Eid Miladun Nabi was cel­ebrated here on Friday with religious zeal and devotion and tens of thousands of the people took to the streets in hundreds of rallies to mark the day while seerat confer­ences and mahafil-e-naat were also organised. The city was illuminated with colourful lights, decorated with flags and buntings and replicas imitating Masjid-e-Nabvi. The Hyderabad Mu­nicipal Corporation (HMC) set up a welcome camp outside its office, whose building was decorated with flags and colourful lights, on the Station Road. The Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, Mu­nicipal Commissioner An­ees Ahmed Dasti and other officers of the corporation greeted the rallies pass­ing through the camp. The Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi also addressed a rally of Anjuman-e-Fidayeen Pakistan which started from Jamia Madina mosque in City taluka.