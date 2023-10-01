Eid Milad-un-Nabi celeberated with religious zeal 

HYDERABAD - The Eid Miladun Nabi was celebrated here on Friday with religious zeal and devotion and tens of thousands of the people took to the streets in hundreds of rallies to mark the day while seerat conferences and mahafil-e-naat were also organised. The city was illuminated with colourful lights, decorated with flags and buntings and replicas imitating Masjid-e-Nabvi. The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) set up a welcome camp outside its office, whose building was decorated with flags and colourful lights, on the Station Road. The Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, Municipal Commissioner Anees Ahmed Dasti and other officers of the corporation greeted the rallies passing through the camp. The Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi also addressed a rally of Anjuman-e-Fidayeen Pakistan which started from Jamia Madina mosque in City taluka.