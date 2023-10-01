Fazl holds PTI responsible for current economic crisis

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman says the prevailing terrorism in the country sends a message to the world that Pakistan is not a peaceful nation.

Speaking to the media at a seminary in Sahiwal on Sunday, Maulana Fazlur Rahman expressed concerns over the suggested timing of the January elections, saying that holding elections in such circumstances would be challenging for all political parties.

He noted that PTI's legal issues were still pending in the courts, and the PTI was responsible for the economic difficulties that were burdening the nation.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the PTI govt had brought the country's foreign exchange reserves down to 2 billion dollars. He criticised PTI for causing economic turmoil and emphasised that improving the country's economy was essential, rather than holding elections at this time.

He stated that the PTI chairman had proven his incompetence through his actions, and whenever asked about Nawaz Sharif's return, they replied that he would come.

He mentioned that the PDM alliance was currently inactive, so they would arrange Nawaz Sharif's welcome themselves.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman also stated that the ongoing terrorism in the country conveyed a message to the world that Pakistan was not peaceful nation.