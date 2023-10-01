FIA arrest murder suspect with help of Interpol from Dubai  

RAWALPINDI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), through Interpol, arrested a murder suspect wanted by the Rawalpindi police, informed sources on Saturday. The fugitive was arrested from Dubai and brought to Pakistan, said sources. The arrested accused Muhammad Ayub was involved in murder case of Chaudhry Jibran Sadiq, a local landlord, who was shot dead by the accused along with his accomplices on 14 August 2023 on land dispute in Sangral, the limits of Police Station (PS) Chontra. The prime suspect of murder case managed to flee to Dubai while police had apprehended his son Tahir Ayub, the accomplice and sent him jail. Red notices were issued by FIA for the arrest of the accused Muhammad Ayub. The FIA arrested the accused Muhammad Ayub with the help of Interpol and handed over to the concerned CPO Rawalpindi and SHO PS Chontra at New Islamabad International Airport.