Footwear exports increase by 7.74pc in August

ISLAMABAD - The ex­port of footwear products witnessed an increase of 7.74 percent during the month of August 2023 as compared to the same month of last fis­cal year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. Pakistan exported footwear products worth $16.770 mil­lion during August 2023 as compared to the exports of $15.565 million during Au­gust 2022. Among footwear varieties, the exports of leath­er footwear increased by 2.12 percent to $13.961 million in August compared to exports of $13.672 million in August 2022 whereas the exports of canvas footwear increased from zero to $0.290 million, showing cent percent growth. The exports of all other foot­wear varieties increased from $1.893 last August to $2.519 million in August 2023, show­ing a growth of 33.07 percent. However, the exports of the commodity during the first two months of the current fis­cal year witnessed a decrease of 12.75 percent when com­pared to the corresponding period of last year, PBS re­ported. The footwear exports during July-August (2023-24) were recorded at $28.261 million against the exports of $32.392 million in July-August (2022-23). During the period under review, the exports of leather footwear declined by 15.89 percent, from $27.976 million to $23.531 million this year. However, the exports of canvas footwear increased from $0.158 million to $0.165 million, a growth of 264 per­cent. The export of other foot­wear commodities declined by 2.44 percent to $4.154 million from $4.258 million last year.