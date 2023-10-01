Sunday, October 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs11

Finance ministry says fuel prices reduced as rupee gains value

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs11
News Desk
October 01, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -  The caretaker federal government Saturday announced reduction in the price of petrol for the next fortnight by Rs8, the first time in two-and-a-half-months.

Meanwhile, a cut of Rs11 was announced in the diesel price, after which the price of the fuel will be Rs318.18 per litre. New prices of the commodities have taken effect from Saturday midnight.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement, said the decision to bring down the price of petroleum products was taken after the Pakistani rupee gained value and POL rates dropped globally.

“In the wake of variations in international prices of petroleum products and the improvement in the exchange rate, the Government of Pakistan has decided to revise the consumer prices of petroleum products,” the ministry said. The government has also slashed the rate of kerosene oil by Rs7.53 per litre to 237.28 and light diesel oil by Rs7.77 per litre to 212.45.

Food for thought

The prices of the commodities last witnessed a decrease in mid-July when petrol was dropped by Rs9 per litre to Rs253 and diesel by Rs7 to Rs253.50.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023