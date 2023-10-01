Sunday, October 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Group of beggars masquerading as Umrah pilgrims offloaded

Group of beggars masquerading as Umrah pilgrims offloaded
Web Desk
11:32 AM | October 01, 2023
National

As many as 16 alleged beggars were offloaded by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from the Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport.

The beggars were travelling to the Saudi Arabia in the guise of Umrah pilgrims. The group of beggars had 11 women, four men and a child and they were traveling on Umrah visas.

The passengers confessed during the immigration process that they were going to visit the holy land to seek alms.

According to the FIA officials, the beggars had an agreement that they would have to give half of their earnings to the travel agents involved in their arrangements.

All the 16 passengers were arrested by the FIA Multan circle for further interrogation and legal action.

It merits mention here that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a large number of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels.

The ministry said that 90 percent of beggars apprehended in foreign countries belong to Pakistan.

Food for thought

“Both the Iraqi and Saudi ambassadors have reported overcrowded jails due to these arrests,” the ministry said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1696107963.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023