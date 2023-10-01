IHC moved for in-camera hearing of cipher case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for in-camera hearing on the bail application in the cipher case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the miscellaneous application of FIA for hearing on Monday.

FIA Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar filed the miscellaneous application and Chief Justice Aamir Farooq will hear the miscellaneous application of FIA tomorrow.

It should be noted that PTI chairman's bail application in the cipher case is also scheduled for hearing on Monday.