Ijaz-ul-Haq meets Shujaat, hints at an electoral alliance with PML-Q

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) chief Ijaz-ul-Haq hinted at an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). After a meeting with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Ijaz-ul-Haq said, “We will chalk out future course of action under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujat.” He inquired after Shujaat Hussain’s health and expressed good wishes for him. Matters of mutual interest, current political and economic situation of the country and other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Talking to journalists, Ijazul- Haq said that the country’s economy should be given the utmost priority. “All the political parties should set aside personal differences for the sake of the country.” Stressing the need for a level playing field for all political parties in the upcoming elections, he said, “The standard of accountably should be the same for everyone.” He further said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar should not give political statements. To another query, Haq said, “All the institutions should work within their constitutional ambit.”