Import duties dilemma

In an effort to combat Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis, the care­taker government is considering imposing “prohibitive” regulatory duties on luxury and non-essential imports. Previously, Pakistan imple­mented a strict import ban to safe­guard its foreign reserves, initially yielding positive results in the cur­rent account. However, when the government relaxed these restric­tions, the Pakistani rupee rapid­ly depreciated, and the gains in re­ducing trade deficits were minimal compared to the damage inflicted on productive and export sectors.

Now, the government is prepar­ing a more comprehensive plan that may expand the list of re­stricted products by at least 30 percent. This move raises con­cerns about the lack of a viable local industry to substitute for these imported goods. Moreover, there is a fear that illegal mafias may flourish, leading to a surge in smuggled goods infiltrating the markets. Past experiences have shown that such policies often re­sult in increased costs for in-de­mand goods without effectively curbing smuggling.

A more beneficial approach could involve seeking assistance from in­ternational lenders to restructure loan liabilities while focusing on enhancing local production. Rely­ing on import restrictions or mak­ing imports prohibitively expen­sive may not be the ideal solution for Pakistan’s economic woes.

AMIN BALOCH,

Tunk.