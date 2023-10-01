Irsa releases 171,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - In­dus River System Author­ity (IRSA) on Saturday released 171,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 106,200 cusecs. Accord­ing to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1541.68 feet and was 143.68 feet high­er than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 57,700 cusecs and 90,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1226.40 feet, which was 176.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The in­flow and outflow of water were recorded at 11,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Ta­unsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 99,000, 88,300, 100,300 and 47,800 cusecs respective­ly. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from Riv­er Chenab at Marala.