Karachi in grip of intense heatwave

KARACHI-The Met Office has forecast hot weather in Karachi and Southern Sindh with the maximum temperature likely to range between 39-41 Celsius for the next two to three days. Karachi is currently in the grip of an intense heatwave, with Saturday marking the hottest day of September. The mercury soared to a scorching 40 degrees Celsius, subjecting residents to sweltering conditions.

This heatwave has disrupted the usual respite provided by sea breezes, leaving the city feeling stiflingly hot. Notably, the humidity level in Karachi reached 24 percent, further exacerbating the discomfort for the city’s inhabitants. The prevailing wind is blowing from the northeast, contributing to the relentless heat. According to the Met Office, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in Southern Sindh. Day temperature is likely to range within 39 -41 Celsius in Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Umerkot, Tharparkar, and Karachi during the next 2 to 3 days. The department’s forecast indicates that the heatwave is expected to persist for the next three days, prolonging the discomfort for the city’s residents. As temperatures continue to rise and the city remains in the grip of this heatwave, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Authorities are also closely monitoring the situation and urging the public to stay informed about weather updates as they brace for the scorching conditions that have settled over Karachi.