Kohsar police nab 132 criminals during September

Islamabad-The officials of Police Station (PS) Kohsar have arrested 132 accused including seven notorious snatchers involved in a series of criminal activities and recovered stolen valuables and Rs 44.8 million cash from their possession during the month of September, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all zonal DPOs and police teams to arrest those involved in heinous crime and recover the looted items.

Following these directions, the Kohsar police teams under the supervision of SHO Kohsar conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 132 criminals and 30 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the month of September. The police teams arrested 07 accused of 04 different gangs involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered weapons used in the crimes from their possession.

Likewise, the Kohsar police team arrested two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in snatching activities. The accused were identified as Sanab Khan and Zohaib Khan and two cases were registered against the arrested accused in Kohsar police station. In addition to these operations, police teams also arrested three members of “Dani Murshad” gang involved in various snatching activities. The arrested accused were identified as Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Hasham and Muhammad Danish and six cases were registered against the accused. The nabbed accused confessed to being involved in numerous snatching activities in Kohsar, Aabpara, Industrial Area and Sabzi Mandi police station jurisdictions. The Kohsar police team also arrested the accused involved in injuring a security guard at the Afghan Embassy, and recovered weapons and a vehicle used in the crime from his possession.

Moreover, the police also arrested 05 members of an Afghan national gang involved in numerous theft activities, and recovered Rs 18 lakh from their possession. 07 pistols with ammunition, 5305 gram heroin and 85 liters liquor have been recovered from the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. The police have also taken proactive measures against professional beggar gangs and their handlers and arrested 101 beggars during this month. Additionally, the Kohsar police teams also arrested 30 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the city and submitted the challans of 165 cases to the relevant courts after completing their challans.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated this overall performance adding that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation at Tarnol police station jurisdiction, he added. He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these directives, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Tarnol police station by CTD, FC and local police teams. During the search and combing operation 40 suspicious individuals, 25 motorcycles, 10 vehicles and 50 Houses were thoroughly checked, while 01 vehicle, 01 motorcycle, 03 rifles, 01 pistol with ammunition, 01 suspicious individual and 26 foreigners were shifted to the police station for verification purposes. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal Capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.