KP CM condemns Hangu, Mastung blasts

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has strongly condemned the suicide attack at a mosque in the Doaba area of Hangu District on Friday and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the incident. In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He also expressed good wishes for the early recovery of the injured ones and said that the caretaker provincial government equally shared the grief of the affected.

He termed the incident as highly condemnable and a brutal act on the part of the perpetrators, stating that those involved in targeting worship places didn’t deserve to be called human. Azam Khan remarked that such cowardly incidents would not waver the resolve of the nation to fight the menace of terrorism until the end.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, soon after the incident took place, directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps for rescue and relief operations without any delay, and declared an emergency in all the hospitals of Hangu to ensure the timely provision of medical treatment to the injured ones of the blast.

Azam Khan also directed the Chief Secretary and the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rush to Hangu, further instructing them to submit a report about the incident and monitor rescue/relief activities and medical treatment facilities being provided to the injured people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also condemned the tragic incident that took place in Mastung in Balochistan province, resulting in the loss of a significant number of precious human lives.

In a separate statement issued in this regard on Friday, Azam Khan expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls, and expressed good wishes for the early recovery of the injured people.