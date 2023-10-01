LESCO adhering to zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft: CEO

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Sup­ply Company (LESCO) has been taking indiscrimi­nate action against electricity thieves wheth­er they are politicians, officers, influential or popular figures in all its five districts of operation (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara).

A grand campaign against electricity thieves is being con­ducted as per the instructions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engi­neer Shahid Haider is personally supervising these operations.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that during the operation, many influential figures including former MPAs and MNAs were found involved in electricity theft, adding that the company is adhering to a zero tolerance policy against electricity theft and defaulters, and no pressure is being accept­ed during the operation, while action is being taken against all the accused indiscriminately.

According to the details, for­mer Member of Assembly Mehar Saeed Zafar Padhyar was found involved in electricity theft, and was charged a detection bill Rs 250,000 against 8,620 units.

In Kasur, the District President of Muslim League-N, Safia Saeed, was also involved in electric­ity theft and caused a loss of Rs 100,000 to LESCO by pilfering electricity through hooking di­rectly on transmission line. The accused was already default in over Rs 60,000 to LESCO due to which her electricity meter was disconnected and a case has also been registered her.

Senior PPP leader Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan turned out to be Rs 610 million defaulter of LESCO, and his electricity con­nection has been disconnected, while Iqra Cold Storage, owned by Chan, has also been sealed.

In Nankana Circle, former Chairman Mumtaz Hussain Shah’s son Raza Shah was also found stealing electricity.