Mastung Tragedy

Friday’s blast in Mastung, Balochistan is very tragic and heart-breaking. The whole country is mourning alongside the families of the 55 people who have lost their lives to the attack, including a police officer. A very harsh reminder that the country’s fight against the menace of terrorism is not over yet, the blast targeted an Eid Milad un Nabi procession. The disruption of peace on such a holy day tells clearly that the perpetrators have nothing to do with the religion of peace, Islam.

Sideways, the blast also casts light on what a massive security lapse it was and how the law and order situation is worsening and calling attention. We see a lack on the part of the intelligence apparatus as well. If timely intelligence circulated, the tragedy could have been avoided. A surge in attacks is also calling for timely preparedness and the need for security institutions to be on high alert. Another blast, though small in magnitude and loss, on the same day in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is indicative of the geographical expanse of the terror threat.

Though it remains unclear who took responsibility for the Mastung blast, a thorough investigation should be the ideal step. The loss is bigger and cannot be brushed under the carpet. But an investigation will ensure that we have our priorities right. The country has seen and suffered enough in years when such blasts were a routine and at no cost should that history repeat itself. Taking away innocent lives is the red line and the response must be unapologetic.

Terrorism has caused massive damage to the country, in terms of loss of life as well as paralysing other matrices of progress and welfare. A synergy on the tactical level and unity on the ideological level must be the first desired achievable in rooting out this plague. State and state institutions must be swift to end this undue suffering of citizens, not to mention that the blast has left an equal number of people injured.