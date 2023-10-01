Sunday, October 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Moazzam Khan meets Zaka Ashraf to foster sports collaboration

Moazzam Khan meets Zaka Ashraf to foster sports collaboration
OUR STAFF REPORT
October 01, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General, Moazzam Khan Klair, held a significant meeting with the Chairman of the Man­agement Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaka Ashraf, to deliberate on the current state and future prospects of sports in Pakistan, with a strong emphasis on fostering collaboration and ex­ploring growth opportunities. 

The meeting was convened at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground, coinciding with a special occa­sion – the Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match – held to celebrate the 74th In­dependence Day of China. This high-profile cricket match was meticulously organized through the partnership be­tween the International Institute of Re­search and Market Research (IIRMR) and the Chinese Consulate in Lahore. PCB Chairman Management Commit­tee Zaka Ashraf graced the event as the esteemed chief guest, while Moazzam Khan Klair, accompanied by several other notable figures, held the distin­guished position of guest of honor. 

Trials of Karachi basketball team on Oct 2 and 3 

During the gathering, Moazzam Klair stated, “On the occasion of Chi­na’s 74th Independence Day at LCCA, Mr. Zaka Ashraf not only acknowl­edged my substantial contributions to cultural exchange and sports, par­ticularly in the realm of cycling, but also extended his unwavering sup­port for my future endeavors. Mr. Za­ka’s visionary approach to sports has been a profound source of inspiration for me, and the future of cricket, un­der his dynamic leadership, appears exceptionally promising.”

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023