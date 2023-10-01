Moazzam Khan meets Zaka Ashraf to foster sports collaboration

LAHORE - Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General, Moazzam Khan Klair, held a significant meeting with the Chairman of the Management Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaka Ashraf, to deliberate on the current state and future prospects of sports in Pakistan, with a strong emphasis on fostering collaboration and exploring growth opportunities.
The meeting was convened at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground, coinciding with a special occasion – the Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match – held to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of China. This high-profile cricket match was meticulously organized through the partnership between the International Institute of Research and Market Research (IIRMR) and the Chinese Consulate in Lahore. PCB Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf graced the event as the esteemed chief guest, while Moazzam Khan Klair, accompanied by several other notable figures, held the distinguished position of guest of honor.
During the gathering, Moazzam Klair stated, “On the occasion of China’s 74th Independence Day at LCCA, Mr. Zaka Ashraf not only acknowledged my substantial contributions to cultural exchange and sports, particularly in the realm of cycling, but also extended his unwavering support for my future endeavors. Mr. Zaka’s visionary approach to sports has been a profound source of inspiration for me, and the future of cricket, under his dynamic leadership, appears exceptionally promising.”