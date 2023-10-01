Moazzam Khan meets Zaka Ashraf to foster sports collaboration

LAHORE - Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary General, Moazzam Khan Klair, held a significant meeting with the Chairman of the Man­agement Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaka Ashraf, to deliberate on the current state and future prospects of sports in Pakistan, with a strong emphasis on fostering collaboration and ex­ploring growth opportunities.

The meeting was convened at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground, coinciding with a special occa­sion – the Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match – held to celebrate the 74th In­dependence Day of China. This high-profile cricket match was meticulously organized through the partnership be­tween the International Institute of Re­search and Market Research (IIRMR) and the Chinese Consulate in Lahore. PCB Chairman Management Commit­tee Zaka Ashraf graced the event as the esteemed chief guest, while Moazzam Khan Klair, accompanied by several other notable figures, held the distin­guished position of guest of honor.

During the gathering, Moazzam Klair stated, “On the occasion of Chi­na’s 74th Independence Day at LCCA, Mr. Zaka Ashraf not only acknowl­edged my substantial contributions to cultural exchange and sports, par­ticularly in the realm of cycling, but also extended his unwavering sup­port for my future endeavors. Mr. Za­ka’s visionary approach to sports has been a profound source of inspiration for me, and the future of cricket, un­der his dynamic leadership, appears exceptionally promising.”