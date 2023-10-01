Nawaz to steer country out of crisis: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-N's Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed on Sunday Nawaz Sharif would restore Pakistan's economy and end terrorism after his return to the country.

She headed a meeting of the PML-N’s youth volunteers and consultation regarding the reception of PML-N’s supremo. She lauded the enthusiasm of the youth volunteers.



“On October 21, the people will prove that the leader is only Nawaz Sharif who is coming to take Pakistan out of crises due to his vision and passion to serve the country,” she highlighted.

“The reform of the system and the welfare of the people is the goal of Nawaz Sharif and he will save the people from inflation with the PML-N to start a new era of employment, peace and development for the youth and workers,” she maintained.

On this occasion, the participants of the meeting said that they would warmly welcome their leader Nawaz Sharif on October 21, along with their children and families.