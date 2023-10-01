Nawaz will come to Pakistan as per schedule: Kh Asif

SIALKOT - Former Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan as per schedule.

He expressed this while addressing a dinner given by President Sialkot Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik at a local hotel in Sialkot Cantt. For the citizens of Sialkot, not only Aimanabad Road, also the work of Kharian Motorway will start soon for which the previous government allocated funds, he said.

I am grateful to the people of Sialkot who honoured me by electing me, he added.

President Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that it is a commendable move by the government to award the exporter of Sialkot in return for his business services, which encourages him and makes him work more wholeheartedly for the development and stability of the country.

Chairman Sialkot University Faisal Manzoor told The Nation that educational institutions play the most important role in the development and stability of any country.

Group Leader Sialkot Chamber Sheikh Riazuddin said that Sialkot Chamber should be represented in the Senate so that our problems which are of national nature, should have a solution and we can play our role for the prosperity of the country with more effort.

CEO Air Sial Amin Ahsan, Vice President Chamber Wahib Jahangir, Sheikh Amir, Shehbaz Saim, Secretary Mian Khalil, Junaid Aftab, former mayor, former members of assembly, chairman Sialkot International Airport and others were also present on this occasion.