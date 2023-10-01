Sunday, October 01, 2023
Nisar Khuhro demands issuance of election schedule

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh Chapter’s President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Saturday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date for general elections and issue the schedule.
According to a communique here, Nisar Khuhro had appointed Rubina Qaimkhani as the Vice President of PPP Sindh’s Women Wing. He made the appointment with the approval of party leadership.
Khuhro hoped that Rubina Qaimkhani would play an active role in mobilizing women of the party. He said that the workers should speed up door-to-door contacts.

