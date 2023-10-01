NUML student wins bronze in Asian Games

ISLAMABAD - Kishmala Talat, a student of the Media and Communication Studies Department National University of Modern Languages (NUML), clinches a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women event at the 19th Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. This significant win marked Pakistan’s first-ever medal in Shooting at the Asian Games. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar termed this success as a great achievement for the motherland by a student of NUML. He said that it is indeed a matter of pride for the university she belongs. Kashmala has recently received high achievers award and appreciation from the Rector as she already has the IOC Olympic Solidarity Scholarship for Athletes.