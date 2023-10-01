Pakistan beaten by India 0-3 in SAFF U19 Championship final 

KATHMANDU - In­dia beat Pakistan 3-0 in the final of the South Asian Foot­ball Federation (SAFF) U19 Championship final at the Dashrath Rangasala Stadium, Kathmandu on Saturday. A brace from Kigpen and a last-minute inch-perfect header by Goyary sealed the deal for the Blues. A thunderbolt by Kig­pen from outside the box in the 64th minute gave the lead to India. After netting their first, India upped their game and started playing more of­fensively to double their lead and eventually scored one more in the 85th minute with the same player scoring from a free kick. Meanwhile, in the ad­ditional minutes, India were on a breathtaking counterattack which was converted into a goal by Goyary’s header. India successfully defended their ti­tle — which they won last year — with today’s victory. Paki­stan possessed no threat to the well-composed Indian side, who dominated the game from the start. The first-half ended 0-0 courtesy of an excellent defensive display by the Green Shirts but they couldn’t keep up the same intensity through­out as India opened their ac­count in the 64th minute. The game went in India’s favour as they were up by three goals. However, in the 96th minute, just before the final whistle was about to be blown by the referee, Pakistan’s Ali Zafar made a rash challenge and was shown a red card.